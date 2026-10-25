Cloudy Sunday with scattered showers as cooler air returns to Minnesota

A cold front has brought some cooler, more seasonal air to Minnesota.

There will be lots of clouds Sunday, keeping highs in the mid-50s. There could be a few showers in the metro throughout the day, but there will still be ample dry time.

More rain looks to return on Monday, bringing amounts closer to .25 inches.

This will lock in the cooler air for another day, with highs staying closer to 50.

There is some uncertainty, but another system looks to slide in late Tuesday into Wednesday, keeping an active pattern through the middle of next week.

Temperatures quickly rebound Tuesday and stay in the 60s into the end of the week, climbing back closer to 60.