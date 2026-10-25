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Cloudy Sunday with scattered showers as cooler air returns to Minnesota

By
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.
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Adam Del Rosso

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A cold front has brought some cooler, more seasonal air to Minnesota.

There will be lots of clouds Sunday, keeping highs in the mid-50s. There could be a few showers in the metro throughout the day, but there will still be ample dry time.

More rain looks to return on Monday, bringing amounts closer to .25 inches.

This will lock in the cooler air for another day, with highs staying closer to 50.

There is some uncertainty, but another system looks to slide in late Tuesday into Wednesday, keeping an active pattern through the middle of next week.

Temperatures quickly rebound Tuesday and stay in the 60s into the end of the week, climbing back closer to 60.

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