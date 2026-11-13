Cold finish to workweek in Twin Cities, but weekend warm-up ahead

The Twin Cities will close out the workweek with a chill before slowly warming into next week.

Friday will feature plenty of sunshine, but highs only reach the upper 30s to 40 degrees. Another cold night ahead.

Saturday starts off chilly with lows in the teens and 20s. Afternoon highs rebound into the 40s.

Sunday will be a little milder, with highs climbing into the 40s and southerly winds returning.

The warm-up kicks in early next week with highs reaching the 50s and overnight lows staying in the 40s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be unseasonably warm, with highs potentially reaching the upper 50s. No precipitation in sight.