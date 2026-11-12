True November temps arrive in Twin Cities Thursday

True November temperatures arrive in the Twin Cities Thursday, with below-average highs expected through the weekend.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy, breezy and much colder with highs in the lower 40s. A stray shower is possible east of Interstate 35 early with even some flurries, mainly in Wisconsin.

WCCO

Friday will be a sunny and chilly finish to the week with highs in the upper 30s.

Saturday will be the coldest morning of the season so far with some temps dipping into the 20s and teens. Afternoon highs will reach into the low 40s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and a little milder with highs in the low-to-mid 40s.

A warmer, breezy pattern returns early next week with highs climbing into the 50s, with a few spots possibly reaching into the 60s.