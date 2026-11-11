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Early showers Wednesday in Twin Cities ahead of cool stretch

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
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Joseph Dames

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Morning showers taper off Wednesday in the Twin Cities with a few more possible in western Wisconsin in the afternoon hours. 

Expect some sun later in the day with slightly breezy conditions.   

WCCO

Thursday and Friday will be much colder, with highs in the 30s and low 40s and overnight lows in the 20s.

Dry weather continues this weekend with temperatures recovering into the 40s.

A warmer pattern returns to kick off the workweek, bringing highs back into the 50s.

Next week looks to be mild and mostly dry.

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