Mild Tuesday in Twin Cities ahead of sharp cooldown

Tuesday will be mild again in the Twin Cities with highs near 60 degrees. Clouds will increase through the afternoon.

Light rain moves across northern and central Minnesota Tuesday night into western Wisconsin. Amounts will stay light, generally under a tenth of an inch.

WCCO

A few lingering showers are possible Wednesday as a cold front moves through early in the morning. Temperatures will fall through the afternoon.

Thursday and Friday will be sunny but much colder, with highs only in the 30s and low 40s.

The weekend looks to be dry but chilly with highs in the 30 and 40s and overnight lows dipping into the 20s.

Sunday will feature a slow warmup with lower 50s possible by early next week.