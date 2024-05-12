Twin Cities temps in mid-80s for Mother's Day

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. forecast for Minnesota from May 12, 2024

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. forecast for Minnesota from May 12, 2024

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. forecast for Minnesota from May 12, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twin Cities have a toasty Mother's Day on tap, and spotty storms will return to southern Minnesota Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures will climb into the mid-80s in the metro, and it'll be slightly breezy in the afternoon, with wind gusts up to 25 mph.

Another weak front may throw a stray shower or storm across southern Minnesota in the afternoon, but it'll be isolated and not severe.

An ongoing severe solar storm means the northern lights may once again be visible in the Twin Cities Sunday night.

We cool down a bit kick off the week, with temperatures closer to 70, but Monday and Tuesday look to stay dry.

There are a few chances for showers to arrive midweek.