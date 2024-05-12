Minnesota's 1st air quality alert of 2024 issued as Canadian wildfires send smoke south

NEXT Weather: 11 a.m. report for Minnesota from May 12, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — More than 80 active wildfires burning across Canada are sending wildfire smoke back to Minnesota and Wisconsin Sunday. The smoke has prompted an air quality alert for all of Minnesota — the first of 2024.

The alert will be in effect in northern Minnesota through 8 a.m. Monday, and in southern Minnesota until noon. Air quality is expected to reach the red level of the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency's scale, which is categorized as unhealthy for everyone. The MPCA recommends limiting outdoor activity

Hazy skies and the smell of smoke have already been reported across northern Minnesota.

Air quality has been significantly impacted, too. As of 10 a.m., an air quality index of 174 was reported in Beltrami County (Red Lake) and 157 in Clay County (Moorhead). Those qualify as "unhealthy" levels, according to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.

Hazy skies in Bemidji Sean Bielejeski

NEXT Weather Meteorologist Adam Del Rosso said a cold front will pull the smoke southward throughout the day, eventually reaching the Twin Cities around 5 or 6 p.m. He says the smoke will linger through the night and into Monday morning, before eventually dissipating by Monday night.

For the third straight night, northern lights viewing may be possible throughout Minnesota. Del Rosso said the wildfire smoke won't impact visiblity of the lights much.

Officials are forecasting another summer of smoke and poor air quality in Minnesota, though it won't be quite as severe as last year, when 22 air quality alerts were issued.