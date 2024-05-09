Northern Lights could be visible Friday as far south as Alabama, experts predict

NEXT Weather: 6 p.m. forecast for Minnesota from May 9, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesotans will have a good shot at spotting the Northern Lights on Friday night, experts predict.

The National Weather Service says the aurora borealis could be visible as far south as Alabama.

Space weather forecasters for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued a Severe (G4) Geomagnetic Storm Watch for Friday evening. The National Weather Service notes that watches at this level are very rare.

WCCO meteorologist Chris Shaffer says this is one of the biggest solar flares the area has seen since 2005.

"It's definitely worth your time tomorrow night, especially if you're hanging out for the fishing opener, say, up north," Shaffer said.

Skies should be clear Friday night in Minnesota and western Wisconsin, making for even better viewing. For an optimal viewing experience, move far from the light pollution of higher-populated areas and have a clear view to the north. Prime viewing time is between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m.

If you don't catch the Northern Lights on Friday, the NWS says conditions could continue through the weekend. However, WCCO meteorologist Mike Augustyniak notes that aurora forecasts are about as reliable as weather forecasts in the 1950s.

The aurora borealis produces neon green waves in the night sky when electrons from space collide with atoms and molecules of the upper atmosphere of Earth, according to NASA. The result is similar to when electrons collide with neon gas to create bright lightbulbs.

The auroras come from solar wind from the sun. Even when these winds are calm, there are auroras at some places on Earth, but they may be obstructed by clouds or sunlight, according to the institute.

Strong solar storms can impact life in space, but also here on Earth. GPS and communications satellites, and even the power grid can be interrupted.