Morning storms possible across Minnesota Monday

MINNEAPOLIS — Brace for more rain and storms Monday morning in parts of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities.

An early storm system is entering Minnesota from out west and is set to travel eastward through the morning. Rain and storms are possible in the metro between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m., with a slight chance for severe weather.

There's a small chance for isolated storms in the afternoon and evening, too.

During the dry time on Monday, we'll see a mix of sun and clouds. It'll be a hot and humid day, with highs in the mid-80s.

High pressure and cooler temperatures will move in for the remainder of the week, with some really nice days coming our way with highs in the 70s and sunshine. Outside of some passing showers on Tuesday, it appears that we stay dry for the next few days.

Weekend storms brought large hail and strong winds to parts of the state, leading to downed trees, power outages and other types of storm damage.