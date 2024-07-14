Photos show downed Twin Cities trees after overnight storms, large hail in other parts of Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 8 a.m. forecast from July 14, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS – Strong winds tested the strength of trees across the Twin Cities metro area overnight, and some parts of the state saw monstrous hail stones as severe storms rolled through the region.

Some of the photos shared with WCCO showed hail stones roughly the size of baseballs, including a shot from Brian Anderson, who captured one hailstone measuring about 4 inches in diameter.

Brian Anderson shared this photo of a hailstone measuring roughly 4 inches in diameter, which fell in the Monticello area Saturday, July 13. Brian Anderson

Other viewers sent similar shots of the hail and subsequent damage. David Krouse shared images of the hailstones he saw in the Monticello area, along with a shot of the damage done to a car windshield.

David Krouse shared these images of hail in the Monticello area, and the damage done to a vehicle's windshield. David Krouse

Meanwhile, in the Twin Cities metro area, storms rolled through overnight and brought occasionally high wind gusts.

WCCO crews found some trees down in south Minneapolis, including one that fell on a vehicle near 47th and Zenith Avenue South.

A tree fell onto a vehicle in South Minneapolis overnight near 47th and Zenith Avenue South. This happened as severe storms rolled through the Twin Cities metro area early Sunday, July 14. WCCO

About 150,000 Xcel Energy customers were without power this morning in Minnesota and Wisconsin.