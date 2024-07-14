Photos show downed Twin Cities trees after overnight storms, large hail in other parts of Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS – Strong winds tested the strength of trees across the Twin Cities metro area overnight, and some parts of the state saw monstrous hail stones as severe storms rolled through the region.
Some of the photos shared with WCCO showed hail stones roughly the size of baseballs, including a shot from Brian Anderson, who captured one hailstone measuring about 4 inches in diameter.
Other viewers sent similar shots of the hail and subsequent damage. David Krouse shared images of the hailstones he saw in the Monticello area, along with a shot of the damage done to a car windshield.
Meanwhile, in the Twin Cities metro area, storms rolled through overnight and brought occasionally high wind gusts.
WCCO crews found some trees down in south Minneapolis, including one that fell on a vehicle near 47th and Zenith Avenue South.
About 150,000 Xcel Energy customers were without power this morning in Minnesota and Wisconsin.