Comfortable Thursday in Twin Cities as heat wave fast approaches

Thursday will be quiet and comfortable in the Twin Cities as a heat wave fast approaches.

Highs will be in the 70s with low humidity and plenty of sunshine.

Temperatures climb steadily this weekend as warmer, more humid air returns. Storm chances increase Saturday night.

Highs are set to surge into the 90s next week with dew points in the 70s. Heat index values could top 100 degrees, especially on Monday.

The heat won't just come from the sun. Warm air arriving from the south combined with tropical-level moisture will make it feel significantly hotter and limit overnight cooling.