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Comfortable Thursday in Twin Cities as heat wave fast approaches

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
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Joseph Dames

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Thursday will be quiet and comfortable in the Twin Cities as a heat wave fast approaches.

Highs will be in the 70s with low humidity and plenty of sunshine.

Temperatures climb steadily this weekend as warmer, more humid air returns. Storm chances increase Saturday night.

Highs are set to surge into the 90s next week with dew points in the 70s. Heat index values could top 100 degrees, especially on Monday.

The heat won't just come from the sun. Warm air arriving from the south combined with tropical-level moisture will make it feel significantly hotter and limit overnight cooling.

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