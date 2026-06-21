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Cloudy but mostly dry Father's Day in Twin Cities ahead of #Top10WxDay

By
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.
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Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

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Minnesota will stay mostly dry for Father's Day, with some showers possible to the south.

There will be more clouds Sunday, but most of the rain should stay closer to the Interstate 90 corridor.

Highs reach the low-to-mid 70s in the afternoon.

Monday starts the week with a #Top10WxDay filled with sunshine, calm winds and comfy highs in the upper 70s.

A better chance of a few showers/storms is expected Tuesday afternoon, with another system moving through. A few spotty showers may linger Wednesday afternoon.

Otherwise, the rest of the week looks quiet with seasonable highs in the upper 70s

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