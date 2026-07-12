NEXT Weather Alerts in effect through Tuesday as heat, humidity persist

Minnesota's heat wave continues with no rain in sight, making Sunday and the next several days NEXT Weather Alert days.

It'll reach the low 90s in the afternoon with a mostly sunny sky, but it'll feel more like 100.

Even more heat arrives Monday and Tuesday, along with a few breezes, but it will still feel very uncomfortable. Expect highs in the mid-90s, but heat indices stay close to 100 with the humidity.

An excessive heat warning is in effect for the Twin Cities metro and a heat advisory is in place for much of central Minnesota and portions of southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin until 9 p.m. Tuesday.

The hot, dry pattern doesn't look to break until the end of the week.

Only stray storm chances are in place for Thursday and Friday, with mid-upper 80s on tap for next weekend.