Warmer weekend ahead, with return of light snowfall

MINNEAPOLIS — Warmer air is expected to make its return on Friday, along with some light snow in the afternoon.

Winds will pick up out of the south, gusting up to 20 mph, thanks to another clipper that will take temperatures into the 20s.

Snow will likely move in during the late morning and stick around until the evening for northern and central Minnesota. It could bring about a half an inch of accumulation; in the Twin Cities, it'll be more like a dusting.

On Saturday, a weaker disturbance could bring additional flurries or light snow to the same areas, though accumulation is expected to be minimal.

Highs will reach the 20s both Saturday and Sunday, though lows on Sunday morning will dip back into the single digits. Expect gusty winds both days.

Dry and sunny weather returns after that, with a noticeable warm-up to start the week.