Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Warmer weekend ahead, with return of light snowfall

By Joseph Dames, Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 6:30 a.m. report on Jan. 24, 2025
NEXT Weather: 6:30 a.m. report on Jan. 24, 2025 03:18

MINNEAPOLIS — Warmer air is expected to make its return on Friday, along with some light snow in the afternoon.

Winds will pick up out of the south, gusting up to 20 mph, thanks to another clipper that will take temperatures into the 20s.

Snow will likely move in during the late morning and stick around until the evening for northern and central Minnesota. It could bring about a half an inch of accumulation; in the Twin Cities, it'll be more like a dusting.

On Saturday, a weaker disturbance could bring additional flurries or light snow to the same areas, though accumulation is expected to be minimal. 

Highs will reach the 20s both Saturday and Sunday, though lows on Sunday morning will dip back into the single digits. Expect gusty winds both days.

Dry and sunny weather returns after that, with a noticeable warm-up to start the week.

Joseph Dames
web-joseph-dames-1.jpg

Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.