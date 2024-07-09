Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather

More isolated showers Tuesday in Twin Cities; summer heat almost here

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from July 9, 2024
NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from July 9, 2024 03:54

MINNEAPOLIS — Tuesday will continue the recent trend of isolated showers in the Twin Cities.

The morning will be dry, but storm cells will develop across central Minnesota in the afternoon, then travel south into the evening.

We'll see some sunshine, too, and temperatures will be near average, with highs in the lower 80s.

Stormy moments will stick with us through Thursday, then things will dry up. Expect a stretch of mostly sunny skies as we head into the weekend.

The humidity will stick around all week and likely increase by the weekend, when we could hit 90 degrees for the first time this year.

87534fc99c2ac37bdf4a654561f7f429.jpg
WCCO
Joseph Dames
web-joseph-dames.jpg

Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.