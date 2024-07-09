More isolated showers Tuesday in Twin Cities; summer heat almost here

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from July 9, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Tuesday will continue the recent trend of isolated showers in the Twin Cities.

The morning will be dry, but storm cells will develop across central Minnesota in the afternoon, then travel south into the evening.

We'll see some sunshine, too, and temperatures will be near average, with highs in the lower 80s.

Stormy moments will stick with us through Thursday, then things will dry up. Expect a stretch of mostly sunny skies as we head into the weekend.

The humidity will stick around all week and likely increase by the weekend, when we could hit 90 degrees for the first time this year.

