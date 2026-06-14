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Weather Forecast

Breezy, cool conditions in store for your Sunday

By
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.
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Adam Del Rosso

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Sunday will look and feel similar to Saturday, though it'll be a touch cooler in the low 70s. Winds will hit 15-20 mph, and there will be plenty of sunshine.

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WCCO

Our next chance for a little rain arrives Monday night with another weak system. More rain is possible midweek.

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WCCO

Temperatures look like they'll stay slightly below average all week, with highs in the mid-70s.

Clouds pick up midweek with another chance for showers on Wednesday. No severe weather is expected.

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