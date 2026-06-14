Breezy, cool conditions in store for your Sunday

Sunday will look and feel similar to Saturday, though it'll be a touch cooler in the low 70s. Winds will hit 15-20 mph, and there will be plenty of sunshine.

WCCO

Our next chance for a little rain arrives Monday night with another weak system. More rain is possible midweek.

WCCO

Temperatures look like they'll stay slightly below average all week, with highs in the mid-70s.

Clouds pick up midweek with another chance for showers on Wednesday. No severe weather is expected.