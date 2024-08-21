Pleasant Wednesday in Twin Cities ahead of hot start to State Fair

MINNEAPOLIS — The clouds and rain from Tuesday night's disturbance will clear out early Wednesday, bringing back some sunshine and highs in the upper 70s.

The Minnesota State Fair will start dry and comfortable on Thursday. Clouds work in and showers develop for western Minnesota. Some may also show up at night going into Friday.

WCCO

The weekend will be hot and humid with highs building to the mid-to-upper 80s on Saturday, with two days to follow in the upper 80s to lower 90s. There won't be any rain, but plenty of sweat.

The following week is expected to cool down after Monday or Tuesday with highs back near average around 80 degrees.