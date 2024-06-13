Early clouds and rain will give way to sunshine and 80s in Twin Cities on Thursday

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from June 13, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Thursday will start out cloudy and rainy in some parts of Minnesota, but sunshine will build in eventually and temperatures will warm into the 80s.

Morning rain will mostly affect areas south of the Twin Cities, but the metro could see a passing shower, too.

Friday looks to be even nicer, with similar temperatures and high pressure keeping things stable.

Our next shot at rain comes on Saturday, likely later in the day. Highs will drop down to the 70s, then rebound into the 80s on Sunday for Father's Day. A few isolated morning showers are possible that day.

Wednesday storms leave damage across Minnesota

Many Minnesotans will be cleaning up Thursday from a storm system that brought sizable hail, heavy winds and possible tornado touchdowns.

The National Weather Service says a possible tornado was spotted early Wednesday evening near Camp Ripley, northeast of Little Falls, traveling east at 40 mph.

Storm damage in Crosslake Darlette Luke

Sizable hail fell across the state, and strong winds wreaked havoc, knocking down power poles and downing trees in spots like Marshall and the Brainerd Lakes Area.