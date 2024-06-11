Showers dragging across Minnesota Tuesday morning

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from June 11, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — An early morning cold front will bring showers and a few thunderstorms across Minnesota.

A system stretching across the state from north to south reached the western Twin Cities just after 5 a.m. It will continue to move eastward through the morning hours, hitting Wisconsin by 9 a.m. After that, sunshine will dry things out before a small threat of redeveloping storms in the late afternoon.

Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Wednesday looks to be hot and humid, with temperatures in the upper 80s. Storms will arrive in the afternoon and evening, with a slight risk of possible severe weather.

We'll have highs in the lower 80s and sunshine to wrap up the week. More rain is possible over the weekend.