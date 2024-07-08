Watch CBS News
Mostly dry Monday in Minnesota as warm-up waits in wings

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Monday will be mainly dry in the Twin Cities, though a small chance for isolated showers in the afternoon remains.

Those showers will mostly threaten areas north of Interstate 94, but the metro and areas to the southeast could catch some rain as well. Aside from that, expect sunshine and highs in the lower 80s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will look very similar, with temperatures right around average and isolated showers possible both days.

After that, a warm-up begins, with temperatures approaching 90 by the weekend, along with plenty of sunshine. 

Joseph Dames
