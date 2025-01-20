Watch CBS News
Highs below zero, extreme wind chills across Minnesota Monday

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — A NEXT Weather Alert is in effect Monday as dangerous cold assaults Minnesota.

Extreme cold warnings are in effect across northern Minnesota through noon on Tuesday, while the rest of the state is under cold weather advisories for the same time frame. 

Highs will be below zero, with wind chills around minus 30 for most of the state. It may very well end up being the coldest morning of the winter.

The powerful cold has prompted school closings across the state.

Tuesday morning will be just as cold, with wind chills again near 30 below zero. Temperatures will get above zero by the afternoon, but not by much.

Wednesday will bring things back to average as the wind shifts out of the south. Temperatures will warm to the mid to upper 20s and clouds will return, with a chance for snow.

Looking ahead, this weekend should be the first in January that isn't impacted by an arctic blast.

