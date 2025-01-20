Dangerous cold prompts school closings across Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Jan. 20, 2025

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Jan. 20, 2025

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Jan. 20, 2025

MINNEAPOLIS — There are a number of schools closings across Minnesota on Monday amid dangerous cold.

Canby Public Schools, Marshall Public Schools and Tracy Public Schools, among many others, will all be closed for the day. Many other schools across the state were previously scheduled to be off for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Extreme cold warnings are in effect across northern Minnesota through Tuesday at noon. The rest of the state is under cold weather advisories for the same time frame.

Monday may be the coldest morning of the winter, with highs below zero and wind chills around minus 30 for much of the state.

Latest school closings & delays for Monday

Delays on this page are current as of