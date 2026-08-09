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Mild, muggy Sunday in Twin Cities; more stray overnight storms possible

By
Lisa Meadows
Lisa Meadows
Meteorologist
Lisa has been fascinated by the weather all her life. She obtained her Bachelor of Science degree in Meteorology with a minor in mathematics from Valparaiso University. She also obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications, and has the American Meteorological Society Certified Broadcast Meteorologist designation, as well as a NWA Seal of Approval from the National Weather Association.
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Lisa Meadows,
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.
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Adam Del Rosso

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After a wave of energy brought some passing showers and storms to the Twin Cities early Sunday, most of the day will be dry.

Highs climb back into the low-to-mid 80s, but with a bit more humidity.

Another wave of energy may lead to a stray shower and storm late Sunday into Monday morning. Monday will have lower humidity with highs in the mid-80s. 

WCCO

Another storm chance is possible early Tuesday morning with a marginal chance — 1 on a scale of 5 — for severe weather. 

After that, things look to quiet down next week with more sunshine and highs cooling back near 80.

The metro will see highs only in the 70s by the end of next week and next weekend.

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