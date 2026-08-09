Mild, muggy Sunday in Twin Cities; more stray overnight storms possible

After a wave of energy brought some passing showers and storms to the Twin Cities early Sunday, most of the day will be dry.

Highs climb back into the low-to-mid 80s, but with a bit more humidity.

Another wave of energy may lead to a stray shower and storm late Sunday into Monday morning. Monday will have lower humidity with highs in the mid-80s.

WCCO

Another storm chance is possible early Tuesday morning with a marginal chance — 1 on a scale of 5 — for severe weather.

After that, things look to quiet down next week with more sunshine and highs cooling back near 80.

The metro will see highs only in the 70s by the end of next week and next weekend.