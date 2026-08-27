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Sunshine Thursday to kick off Minnesota State Fair; rain chances return early weekend

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
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Joseph Dames

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Thursday stays dry and mostly sunny in the Twin Cities, with lighter winds and temperatures warming into the low 80s.

Friday is mainly dry, but clouds and humidity increase ahead of our next system.

Rain and thunderstorm chances arrive Friday night into Saturday morning, with the best chances across southern Minnesota.

Saturday afternoon looks quieter, with showers and storms becoming more isolated.

A warmer weekend follows, with Sunday highs in the mid 80s to around 90 degrees, well above normal.

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