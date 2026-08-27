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Sunshine Thursday to kick off Minnesota State Fair; rain chances return early weekend

By
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.
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Adam Del Rosso,
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
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Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

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Minnesota State Fairgoers will enjoy spectacular weather for opening day Thursday. 

High pressure overhead will bring plenty of sunshine. A northwest flow will keep humidity low and temps comfy in the low 80s.

Not many changes for Friday aside from slightly warmer touch highs in the mid 80s.

Things turn active Saturday morning with a round of showers and storms. The afternoon should dry up a bit more, but the breezy winds and clouds linger. With the rain and clouds, high temps drop a bit into the low 80s.

Sunday doesn't look as stormy, but it will be hot and humid.

Several additional rounds of showers and storms are possible next week, but the timing is very uncertain. The mild and muggy pattern will continue with highs staying in the 80s.  

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NOAA

Drought update

Given the dry week, it's no surprise the drought continues to worsen across Minnesota. 

Additional pockets of extreme drought have seeped into the state, while nearly half of Minnesota is in a severe drought, including the metro. 

Only 5% — southwest of the metro — are in "normal" conditions.

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