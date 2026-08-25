Isolated storms possible Tuesday in Minnesota; quieter stretch ahead

A few showers and storms Tuesday morning will mainly affect central and western Minnesota, with activity weakening as it moves east.

There's a low chance for a few around the Twin Cities between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m.

WCCO

Highs will reach into the mid-80s as more storms redevelop Tuesday afternoon and evening, mainly along and east of Interstate 35 into western Wisconsin. There is a marginal risk, 1 on a scale of 5, for a few severe storms with damaging winds, hail or an isolated tornado.

Quiet and comfortable weather returns Wednesday through Friday, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

A more active pattern develops this weekend, bringing increasing chances for showers and storms.