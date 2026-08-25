Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Isolated storms possible Tuesday in Minnesota; quieter stretch ahead

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
Read Full Bio
Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

Add CBS News on Google

A few showers and storms Tuesday morning will mainly affect central and western Minnesota, with activity weakening as it moves east. 

There's a low chance for a few around the Twin Cities between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m.

WCCO

Highs will reach into the mid-80s as more storms redevelop Tuesday afternoon and evening, mainly along and east of Interstate 35 into western Wisconsin. There is a marginal risk, 1 on a scale of 5, for a few severe storms with damaging winds, hail or an isolated tornado.

Quiet and comfortable weather returns Wednesday through Friday, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

A more active pattern develops this weekend, bringing increasing chances for showers and storms.

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue