Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Dry Friday in the Twin Cities ahead of overnight rain chances

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
Read Full Bio
Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

Add CBS News on Google

Friday starts dry in the Twin Cities with clouds and temperatures increasing through the afternoon.

Expect highs in the low-to-mid 80s. Showers move in late Friday night and slide through Saturday morning. A few rumbles of thunder are possible, but the severe threat remains low.  

WCCO

Saturday's temps will be similar to recent days, with highs mainly in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Warmer weather returns Sunday, with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s, and additional rain chances possible next week.

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue