Dry Friday in the Twin Cities ahead of overnight rain chances

Friday starts dry in the Twin Cities with clouds and temperatures increasing through the afternoon.

Expect highs in the low-to-mid 80s. Showers move in late Friday night and slide through Saturday morning. A few rumbles of thunder are possible, but the severe threat remains low.

WCCO

Saturday's temps will be similar to recent days, with highs mainly in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Warmer weather returns Sunday, with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s, and additional rain chances possible next week.