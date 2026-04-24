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Quiet start to the weekend in Twin Cities ahead of steady spring rain

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
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Joseph Dames

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The Twin Cities get a quiet start to the weekend before a steady spring rain moves in.

Rain and clouds exit Minnesota before the Friday morning commute. It will be a sunny day and will feel relatively cooler than the last few days, but it's spot on for our average.  

WCCO

Saturday will be dry, quiet and seasonable with a mix of sun and clouds.

Rain develops on Sunday and becomes more widespread later in the day. Soaking rain will then continue into Monday.

A cooler pattern with lingering rain is likely early next week before quieter conditions return.

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