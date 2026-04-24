Quiet start to the weekend in Twin Cities ahead of steady spring rain

The Twin Cities get a quiet start to the weekend before a steady spring rain moves in.

Rain and clouds exit Minnesota before the Friday morning commute. It will be a sunny day and will feel relatively cooler than the last few days, but it's spot on for our average.

WCCO

Saturday will be dry, quiet and seasonable with a mix of sun and clouds.

Rain develops on Sunday and becomes more widespread later in the day. Soaking rain will then continue into Monday.

A cooler pattern with lingering rain is likely early next week before quieter conditions return.