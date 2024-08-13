80s and sunny on Tuesday in Twin Cities; Wednesday will bring storms

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Aug. 13, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Tuesday will be another pleasant day in Minnesota.

Most of the state can expect highs right around 80 degrees and sunny skies.

WCCO

Temperatures will drop to the 70s on Wednesday and stay there for the rest of the week, though the weekend should bring us back to the 80s.

Wednesday also brings our next chance for rain, starting late in the evening and continuing into Thursday. Storms are likely, and some of them may be severe. More rain is possible on Friday.

The weekend looks dry and sunny.