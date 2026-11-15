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Chilly start to Sunday before above-average temps return to Minnesota, bringing highs in the 50s

By
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.
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Adam Del Rosso

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High pressure is still in control, bringing more sunshine on Sunday in Minnesota.

It will start out chilly, but afternoon highs are back above average, near 50.

Temps rebound even more this week, reaching the 50s on Monday and staying there all week.

It'll be breezy most of the week, with gusts 20-30 mph.

Next rain chances hold until late Wednesday into Thursday morning.

A much more potent storm brings a better chance for wet weather late Friday into Saturday.

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