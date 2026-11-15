Chilly start to Sunday before above-average temps return to Minnesota, bringing highs in the 50s

High pressure is still in control, bringing more sunshine on Sunday in Minnesota.

It will start out chilly, but afternoon highs are back above average, near 50.

Temps rebound even more this week, reaching the 50s on Monday and staying there all week.

It'll be breezy most of the week, with gusts 20-30 mph.

Next rain chances hold until late Wednesday into Thursday morning.

A much more potent storm brings a better chance for wet weather late Friday into Saturday.