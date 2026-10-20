Two weeks before election day, here's what Minnesota voters say are their top issues

Just two weeks from the midterm election, many Minnesotans aren't waiting for Nov. 3, but are casting their votes early.

In less than three days, more than 1,500 people have voted early in Eagan, including Kathy McMonagle, who has one thing on her mind: fraud.

"We need to not just clean up and prosecute and collect, try to get money back that's been used in the wrong way but put it to use in the right way," she said.

It was also an issue for others.

In Hastings, it's far from the only issue voters say are pushing them to the polls.

Affordability and gas prices were also issues that several voters mentioned.

Lori Goetz said her vote would go towards anyone who pledges to lower prices.

"I have seen things go off the rails, and affordability of course. Everyone's not happy about that," she said. "Gas. Gas is the worst. I've noticed that my heat and electric bills have gone up. Food. Food has gotten pretty terrible."

Early voters say the only wrong answer is not being informed, or not voting at all.

WCCO has an election guide that helps you meet candidates for office, check your registration and find your polling place.