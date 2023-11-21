Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson doesn't care about your fantasy football team

MINNEAPOLIS — Justin Jefferson was a popular No. 1 pick in fantasy football this year, so it's understandable some people might be frustrated with him missing six (or more) games due to injury.

But Jefferson's sick of hearing about it. The Minnesota Vikings wide receiver took to X Tuesday to tell fantasy players what he thinks of their complaints.

My health is wayyyy more important than you winning your fantasy games. It doesn’t matter how many times y’all flood my dms talking about me selling your team. I DONT CARE😂 — JJETS✈️ (@JJettas2) November 21, 2023

"My health is wayyyy more important than you winning your fantasy games," Jefferson said. "It doesn't matter how many times y'all flood my dms talking about me selling your team. I DONT [sic] CARE."

According to CBS Sports, in points per reception leagues, Jefferson's average draft position was 1.68. Even in non-PPR leagues, his average position was 3.56. He ranks third in fantasy points per game this season in both PPR and non-PPR leagues. Last season, he was the highest scoring receiver in both types of leagues.

Jefferson injured his hamstring in the Vikings' Oct. 8 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He returned to practice exactly one month later, but has yet to return to the active roster. Jefferson and the Vikings have been adamant about getting the superstar back to 100% before letting him see the field.

The Vikings have gone 5-1 in Jefferson's absence. Their next game is against the 3-8 Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football followed by a bye, so it's possible he won't play again until Dec. 10 against the Las Vegas Raiders.