How long will J.J. McCarthy be out with torn meniscus?

UPDATE: The Vikings announced Wednesday J.J. McCarthy underwent successful surgery and will miss his entire rookie season.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Vikings fans are waiting with bated breath for more news on rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy's meniscus injury.

Head coach Kevin O'Connell said Tuesday the severity of McCarthy's injury is not yet known, so the timeline for his recovery is murky. The coach said McCarthy will need surgery, but the exact type of procedure is unknown.

McCarthy, for his part, said he would "be back in no time."

WCCO did a deep dive on torn menisci and spoke to an expert to determine how much time McCarthy could miss.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - AUGUST 10: J.J. McCarthy #9 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on in the second quarter of the preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders at U.S. Bank Stadium on August 10, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Stephen Maturen / Getty Images

What is a torn meniscus?

According to the Mayo Clinic, the meniscus is "a C-shaped piece of tough, rubbery cartilage that acts as a shock absorber between the shinbone and the thighbone."

"A torn meniscus is one of the most common knee injuries," the Mayo Clinic said. "Any activity that causes you to forcefully twist or rotate your knee, especially when putting your full weight on it, can lead to a torn meniscus."

tear of a meniscus is a rupturing of one or more of the fibrocartilage strips in the knee. Human Joint, and Traumatic force in sports or physical exertion. Torn meniscus. Zhabska T. / Getty Images

How long does a torn meniscus take to heal?

Dr. Ryan Fader, an orthopedic sports surgeon with Allina Health, told WCCO McCarthy's recovery time could vary greatly. If the tear is minor, Fader said it would be about a four- to eight-week recovery. If it requires a full repair of the meniscus, that could be a four- to six-month recovery.

"All things considered, meniscus, it's a relatively common injury," Fader said. "I'm cautiously optimistic, like I said. I think that we will see him back this year. I do not think this will be a season-ending injury."

Fader is not involved in McCarthy's procedure or recovery.

Other athletes with meniscus tears

Running back Adrian Peterson tore his meniscus in September 2016 and was back on the field in December. When he returned, Peterson managed just 22 yards on six carries against the Indianapolis Colts. He missed the final two games of the season with a different injury. The Colts game would be his final in a Vikings uniform.

Linebacker Anthony Barr suffered a minor meniscus tear in his rookie season in 2014. He was placed on injured reserve toward the end of the season and was back by week one next year, though he was plagued by lingering knee issues throughout his career. Still, he had a productive career for the Vikings.

This year, Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns was diagnosed with a torn meniscus on March 7. He returned just over a month later on April 12, and played through the Wolves' entire run to the Western Conference Finals. Pre-injury, he averaged 22 points and 8.3 rebounds a game. After the injury, he averaged 19.1 points and nine rebounds.