Takeaways from the Minnesota Vikings' initial 53-man roster

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings released their initial 53-man roster Tuesday, and while it's certain to change before the season starts, there are some important takeaways to be gleaned.

Besides the big names who were cut, like former first-round pick Lewis Cine and running back/kick returner Kene Nwangwu, the Vikings had to let go of plenty of talented players who will almost certainly find homes elsewhere.

But let's focus on the Vikings' roster for now, with some observations about where things stand after cutdown day.

Only 2 running backs

The running back room will certainly see some additions before the first game on Sept. 8. The Vikings' initial roster has just two running backs: Aaron Jones and Ty Chandler. That's a formidable one-two punch, but the team will need depth.

The Vikings could bring back one of the recent cuts — Myles Gaskin is reportedly signing to their practice squad — or scour the waivers for someone cut by another team. There's a good mix of young talent and experienced veterans on the market after cutdown day. Here are some high-profile names the team could target:

Frank Gore Jr.﻿﻿﻿

D'Onta Foreman

Royce Freeman

Evan Hull

Salvon Ahmed

Matt Breida



Who's returning kicks?

The aforementioned Nwangwu seemed like a roster lock after the kickoff rules were changed this offseason to encourage more returns. The speedy running back has three kick return touchdowns in his three-year career. But whether he wanted a bigger role elsewhere or the Vikings didn't think he brought enough as a returner and running back to hold a roster spot, they've got a hole on the kickoff team now.

Chandler is an option, though it's risky to have your No. 2 running back returning kicks. One of their depth wide receivers — Brandon Powell, Trishton Jackson or Trent Sherfield Sr. — could be up for the job.

Again, this is a spot where the Vikings could bring in some outside help before week one.

Youth on the defensive line

While the presumed starters on the Vikings' defensive line are all veterans — Jonathan Bullard, Harrison Phillips and Jerry Tillery — their depth players are all first- or second-year linemen, and two of them went undrafted.

Rookies Levi Drake Rodriguez and Taki Taimani showed high motors in the preseason, as did second-year player Jalen Redmond. The Vikings are betting on their high upside behind a frankly uninspiring starting lineup. In favor of the young guys, the Vikings cut veterans Jonah Williams and James Lynch.

Experience at pass rusher

In a 180 from the defensive line, the Vikings mostly chose veterans for their pass rushers. Andre Carter II and Bo Richter, both prospects from service academies, were cut in favor of veterans Jihad Ward and Pat Jones II. The only rookie on the line to start the season will be first-round pick Dallas Turner.

Undrafted free agent Gabriel Murphy will start the season on injured reserve, but was designated for a possible return.

With two big free-agent additions and a first-round rookie, it's not surprising to see some of the younger guys cut, but it's interesting to see the Vikings' approach differ across layers of the defense.