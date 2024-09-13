Vikings superfan from Arizona returns to Minnesota for home opener

MINNEAPOLIS — Fans who bleed purple will pack U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday as the Minnesota Vikings take on the San Francisco 49ers for the first home game of the season.

Jason Harmon from Arizona is one of the biggest fans. His dad was from California and is responsible for getting him interested in the Vikings.

Harmon lives in Scottsdale, Arizona, and has no ties to the Land of 10,000 Lakes. But thanks to his father, that hasn't stopped him from living the purple-and-gold life.

WCCO first spoke to him in Jan 2023 when he tweeted the Vikings asking for free playoff tickets as a joke. To his surprise, the Vikings came through and Delta Air Lines also chimed in with free round-trip tickets for him and his wife, Jenna.

Harmon flew into the Twin Cities earlier this week to take in the sights and sounds of the North Star State before Sunday's game.

The home opener will also mark the debut of the team's new pre-kickoff "Showtime" sequence, featuring cellists from the Minnesota Orchestra and Minnesota School of Music during the "a storm is coming" theme.

Dozens of military veterans and spouses will also participate in the full-field flag detail, coinciding with a flyover by Minnesota National Guard citizen-soldiers. Fallen Twin Cities first responders will also be honored.

Singer and Prince protégé Judith Hill will sing the National Anthem, and country musician Travis Denning will perform at halftime.

The Vikings will also hail PWHL champions the Minnesota Frost. You can catch the game on WCCO. Kickoff is at noon.