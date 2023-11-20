Minnesota Vikings place DL Dean Lowry on IR with pectoral injury, elevate G Chris Reed

EAGAN, Minn. — Another Minnesota Viking is heading to the injured reserve.

On Monday, the team said an MRI confirmed that defensive lineman Dean Lowry suffered a pectoral tear in Sunday's loss against the Denver Broncos. The former Green Bay Packer was brought in during the offseason and started four of the nine games he's played in this season.

"He'll have to have that surgically repaired and he will go on IR in the short term here," head coach Kevin O'Connell said.

Lowry had just returned from a groin injury suffered in the team's win against the Packers at Lambeau Field in late October.

Dean Lowry #94 of the Minnesota Vikings readies for play at the line of scrimmage against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first half at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. David Berding / Getty Images

With Lowry headed to the IR, the Vikings have elevated guard Chris Reed to the 53-man active roster.

"He gives us a really good depth piece along the offensive line," O'Connell said, adding that Reed has been recovering well since being put on IR with a foot injury.

The Vikings seem to have caught an injury bug in recent months. In addition to starting quarterback Kirk Cousins' season-ending Achilles injury, star wide receiver Justin Jefferson has been out for multiple weeks after suffering a hamstring injury. He recently returned to practice earlier this month, and could return to the active roster soon.

Running back Cam Akers suffered the same injury as Cousins and is out for the season. Veteran linebacker Jordan Hicks will also miss some time on injured reserve with a chin injury.