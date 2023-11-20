NFL reportedly reviewing Broncos safety Kareem Jackson's hit on Vikings QB Joshua Dobbs

DENVER — Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson could reportedly face discipline from the NFL for a hit on Minnesota Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs during Sunday Night Football.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the league is reviewing the hit and said a suspension is on the table for Jackson.

The NFL is reviewing #Broncos safety Kareem Jackson’s hit on #Vikings QB Josh Dobbs on Sunday night for potential discipline.



Jackson just returned from a two-game suspension, so a violation could trigger another suspension.



No flag was thrown.

Jackson's hit came on the first drive of the game on 3rd and 1. The Vikings got creative with a direct snap to tight end T.J. Hockenson, who pitched the ball to Dobbs. While another Bronco was dragging down Dobbs and stripping the ball, Jackson led with his helmet on a hit, slamming into Dobbs between his chinstrap and chest. Dobbs was briefly examined on the sideline before returning to the game. He said the league's independent concussion spotter instructed him to get checked out.

Jackson was not flagged for the hit.

"I haven't had the chance to watch it, so that's something I'll check out," Dobbs said. "I gotta take care of the football, it's 3rd and 1, I'm trying to make a play, get the first down, keep us on the field, move the sticks. I'll let the coaches and everyone else figure all that stuff out with the officiating."

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said it should have been a penalty in his postgame press conference.

"On the field, it felt like that, but I'll have to go back and look at it. Tends to happen pretty fast out there, but in the moment coming from the second level the way he did it seemed like a pretty direct helmet-to-helmet type hit, but I'm sure they saw it differently on the play," he said.

The Sunday night game was Jackson's first back after serving a two-game suspension. He was ejected from the team's 19-17 win over the Green Bay Packers for a hit on tight end Luke Musgrave and subsequently suspended. That was Jackson's second ejection of the season, and he's received multiple fines from the league for unnecessary roughness penalties.

Dobbs' fumble was one of three Vikings turnovers, which ultimately sunk the team in the 21-20 loss.