Vikings host 49ers for home opener, seeking 2-0 start
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings started the season strong by trouncing the New York Giants in week one, but they'll face a much stiffer test Sunday when the San Francisco 49ers come to U.S. Bank Stadium.
The 49ers' season-opening victory was as impressive as the Vikings, if not more so. San Francisco beat Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets 32-19 thanks to 180 yards and two touchdowns on the ground and two turnovers by the defense.
The Vikings, meanwhile, rode an eye-opening defensive performance to a 28-6 beatdown of the Giants on the road. Brian Flores' unit grabbed two turnovers, including a pick-six, and sacked quarterback Daniel Jones five times. On offense, Aaron Jones averaged 6.7 yards a carry and scored a touchdown. QB Sam Darnold, in his first start as a Viking, logged an efficient statline of 18/24 passing for 208 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
The 49ers are a familiar foe for Darnold — he spent last season backing up Brock Purdy for San Francisco, and started one game at the end of the season. After one game this season, Purdy and Darnold rank sixth and seventh, respectively, in ESPN's QBR metric.
Both teams will be shorthanded on offense due to injury — the 49ers will be missing star running back Christian McCaffrey, while the Vikings' No. 2 wideout, Jordan Addison, is out.
While the Detroit Lions still look like the team to beat in the NFC North, the Vikings' week one performance announced them as a team not to be written off. If Minnesota can manage to beat San Francisco, they'll have to be taken seriously as a contender in the NFC.
Kickoff is at noon Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Follow all of the action below.
Vikings intercept 49ers, score touchdown
The Vikings' Jalen Nailor catches a 10-yard pass from Sam Darnold for a touchdown and Will Reichard scores the extra point. The touchdown comes after Josh Metellus intercepted a pass from 49ers' Brock Purdy meant for Kyle Juszczyk.
The Vikings are now winning 20-7.
97-yard TD pass 2nd longest in Vikings history
Sam Darnold strong-armed his former team in his home debut for the Minnesota Vikings — with a 97-yard touchdown pass to superstar Justin Jefferson.
Darnold dropped back into his end zone on second down from the 3 in the second quarter, spotted Jefferson speeding on a go-route between San Francisco safeties Ji'Ayir Brown and George Odum and let the ball fly. Jefferson caught it in stride just across midfield after it soared 55 yards in the air and ran diagonally toward the 49ers sideline, before stutter-stepping at the 32 and veering the opposite direction.
Vikings teammate Jalen Nailor caught up to dart in front of the two defenders and escort Jefferson across the goal line that gave them a 10-0 lead.
That was the second-longest play from scrimmage in Vikings history. Gus Frerotte threw a 99-yard touchdown pass to Bernard Berrian in 2008 against the Chicago Bears to set the record.
Vikings ahead 13-7 against 49ers at half
The Vikings' Will Reichard scored a 39-yard field goal to bring their score up 13-7 against the 49ers heading into half time.
49ers' Kittle scores touchdown
The 49ers' George Kittle scores a 7-yard touchdown and Jake Moody scores the extra point. The 49ers now trail the Vikings by three points with less than two minutes left in the second quarter.
Justin Jefferson scores 97-yard touchdown reception
Justin Jefferson scored a 97-yard touchdown reception for the Vikings and Will Reichard scored the extra point, improving their score to 10-0 against the 49ers.
Vikings score field goal
The Vikings' Will Reichard kicked a 22-yard field goal to score the first points of the game. The Vikings are now ahead of the 49ers 3-0.
Vikings superfan from Arizona returns to Minnesota for home opener
Jason Harmon from Arizona is one of the Vikings' biggest fans, and he'll be among the sea of purple inside U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday.
