Which Vikings made ESPN's list of best NFL players?

MINNEAPOLIS -- ESPN has released its annual lists ranking the 10 best players at every NFL position, and a few Minnesota Vikings made the cut.

ESPN's list is determined by polling league executives, coaches, scouts and players. In addition to the top 10 at each position, ESPN lists honorable mentions and other players who received votes.

Let's start with the obvious one.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - NOVEMBER 24: Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings reacts during the first half against the New England Patriots at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 24, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Getty Images

Justin Jefferson, No. 1 wide receiver

The hyper-productive Jefferson was probably among the easiest picks in the survey. He's coming off his best season as a pro -- 128 catches, 1,809 yards, eight touchdowns -- as well as an Offensive Player of the Year win. He also just joined Madden's exclusive 99 Club, named for players who earn the game's highest overall rating.

Jefferson jumped to the top spot after landing at No. 4 last year. His lowest ranking among those surveyed was No. 7, per ESPN.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JANUARY 08: Running back Dalvin Cook #4 of the Minnesota Vikings carries the ball during the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on January 08, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. / Getty Images

Dalvin Cook, No. 8 running back

No longer a Viking, Cook is the only free agent to make one of ESPN's top 10 lists.

Though he was released in June, Cook just completed his fourth straight 1,000+ yard season. That he remains a free agent is more a symptom of the current running back market than a lack of remaining juice. In fact, last year was the first time in his career he didn't miss a game.

His highest ranking was third, while at least one person polled had him unranked. He fell four spots from last year's ranking.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - JANUARY 15: T.J. Hockenson #87 of the Minnesota Vikings reacts after a play against the New York Giants during the first half in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at U.S. Bank Stadium on January 15, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Getty Images

T.J. Hockenson, No. 6 tight end

The midseason addition of Hockenson opened up the Vikings' offense, and he finished with 60 catches for 519 yards and three touchdowns.

An anonymous NFC executive told ESPN he's "a player that does everything well but nothing exceptional."

He ranked as highly as fourth, and was unranked in at least one survey. He was ranked one spot lower last year.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 11: Christian Darrisaw #71 of the Minnesota Vikings competes against the Green Bay Packers in the first quarter of the game at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Vikings defeated the Packers 23-7. David Berding / Getty Images

Christian Darrisaw, No. 9 offensive tackle

Darrisaw makes his first appearance on ESPN's list in his second year, and one AFC executive polled thinks he'll be ranked even higher next year.

At just 24 years old, Darrisaw is just scratching the surface of his potential and should be a cornerstone player for the Vikings for years to come.

Honorable mentions

Quarterback Kirk Cousins didn't make the top 10, but ESPN noted he's closer to "a top-10 threat than middle-of-the-road passer."

Right tackle Brian O'Neill also earned an honorable mention, and ESPN called him one of the Vikings' "most consistent players."

Others receiving votes

Both Za'Darius Smith and Danielle Hunter received votes at the edge rusher position. Smith was traded to the Cleveland Browns this offseason, and trade rumors about Hunter continue to circulate.

Perhaps the most curious Viking mentioned by ESPN: tight end Josh Oliver, who received votes despite just 46 career catches for 230 yards and two touchdowns.