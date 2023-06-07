Report: Vikings receiving trade calls for star pass rusher Danielle Hunter

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly receiving a lot of trade interest for the team's star pass rusher Danielle Hunter this offseason.

On Wednesday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that trade talks are heating up surrounding Hunter, and "the interest is real," according to his sources.

From Inside Minicamps LIVE on NFL+: The #Vikings are receiving trade calls centered around star pass-rusher Danielle Hunter, and the interest is real, sources say. A look inside the complex situation… pic.twitter.com/GKx98NSx0n — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 7, 2023

Hunter, 28, had a relatively slow start to the season last year, but started in every game and ended the season with 10.5 sacks

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - OCTOBER 10: Danielle Hunter #99 of the Minnesota Vikings celebrates after Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions is sacked during the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Getty Images



He's entering the last year of his five-year contract and has been absent from organized team activities this offseason, which are voluntary.

MORE VIKINGS NEWS: Justin Jefferson snubbed for "Madden 24" cover: Here's who they picked instead

The team could be looking to trade Hunter while he's still relatively young and carries value as a dominant pass rusher.