Report: Vikings receiving trade calls for star pass rusher Danielle Hunter
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly receiving a lot of trade interest for the team's star pass rusher Danielle Hunter this offseason.
On Wednesday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that trade talks are heating up surrounding Hunter, and "the interest is real," according to his sources.
Hunter, 28, had a relatively slow start to the season last year, but started in every game and ended the season with 10.5 sacks
He's entering the last year of his five-year contract and has been absent from organized team activities this offseason, which are voluntary.
The team could be looking to trade Hunter while he's still relatively young and carries value as a dominant pass rusher.
