Report: Vikings receiving trade calls for star pass rusher Danielle Hunter

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly receiving a lot of trade interest for the team's star pass rusher Danielle Hunter this offseason.

On Wednesday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that trade talks are heating up surrounding Hunter, and "the interest is real," according to his sources.

Hunter, 28, had a relatively slow start to the season last year, but started in every game and ended the season with 10.5 sacks

Detroit Lions v Minnesota Vikings
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - OCTOBER 10: Danielle Hunter #99 of the Minnesota Vikings celebrates after Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions is sacked during the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Getty Images


He's entering the last year of his five-year contract and has been absent from organized team activities this offseason, which are voluntary.

The team could be looking to trade Hunter while he's still relatively young and carries value as a dominant pass rusher.  

First published on June 7, 2023 / 3:32 PM

