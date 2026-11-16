Minnesota Vikings sack Packers' Jordan Love 8 times in pass rush's best game of season

Dallas Turner says the Minnesota Vikings have a slogan for their ferocious pass rush.

"Everybody eats. … That's the term in our D-line room," Turner said. "Everybody gets a piece of the pie."

The Vikings' 30-10 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday was an early Thanksgiving feast. Minnesota sacked Jordan Love eight times, its most in a game in eight years.

It was the fourth straight game in which the Vikings had at least four sacks.

"Obviously, we know what this defense brings," Love said. "They're going to bring pressure and things like that, and I don't think we were good enough against it tonight."

The Vikings (7-2) entered Sunday with 29 sacks, matching the Houston Texans for the most in the league. With defensive coordinator Brian Flores blitzing more than any team in the league, Minnesota rode its defense to a 6-0 start even as its offense exceeded 23 points just once.

"In this defense where we blitz so much, they don't really get time to go through a week and think about, 'How do we just cover up a one-on-one rush vs. Dallas Turner or Andrew Van Ginkel?'" Vikings safety Joshua Metellus said. "They're thinking about the linebackers that are blitzing, the DBs. We just let the guys up front eat, and they did their thing today."

They had quite the appetite on Sunday.

According to Sportradar, Minnesota posted its highest sack total since 2018, when it had nine in a victory over Miami. The Packers hadn't allowed that many sacks since giving up nine in a loss to Arizona in 2015.

"I'll be honest with you," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. "I was trying to rack my brain during the game, trying to call anything that could get the ball out of (Love's) hands in a timely fashion."

Love hadn't been sacked more than five times in any of his previous 56 starts. The Vikings got their sixth sack on the first play of the second half, when Levi Drake Rodriguez brought down Love for a 6-yard loss.

That was one of two sacks by Rodriguez. Turner, Van Ginkel, Eric Wilson, Elijah Williams, Jalen Redmond and Kyle Van Noy each had one.

"That's a really good defense over there," Love said. "I think the unique part is the different front variations, different personnel groupings they bring, just to make you think a little bit more."

Love knows the dangers of facing Minnesota's defense. The Vikings beat the Packers 39-22 on the season's opening weekend by scoring the game's final 29 points as Love struggled down the stretch against relentless pressure.

The Vikings harassed Love that day, sacking him four times. They doubled that total Sunday while helping Minnesota build a 20-0 lead.

Green Bay trailed 3-0 and had third-and-7 from Minnesota's 26 when Turner sacked Love for a 9-yard loss. Trey Smack sent a 53-yard field goal wide right on the next play. Minnesota led 10-0 in the second quarter when Rodriguez and Wilson sacked Love on back-to-back snaps. The Packers were behind 17-0 and nearing midfield in the final minutes of the second quarter when Van Ginkel and Van Noy sacked Love on consecutive plays.

"They do a good job with their blitzes and stuff," Packers guard Laken Tomlinson said. "But it's just on us. We've got to do a better job picking that stuff up."

Flores' scheme makes it difficult for any offense to figure out who's blitzing next.

"It's just the variety," Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said. "Right when you think you're trying to have an answer for one thing, it can be a totally different pattern. It can be a totally different stress on your protection."

O'Connell emphasized that it's not just the scheme that has enabled the Vikings to get pressure.

"The thing our guys maybe don't get enough credit for — the actual players — is winning one-on-one pass rush when we are just bringing four," O'Connell said. "Flo did a great job balancing it today, mixing and matching."

The result was the best game of the season for the best pass rush in the league.

"Eight sacks is definitely a lot of sacks," Turner said. "Everybody ate."