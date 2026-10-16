Minnesota veterans receiving claims assistance, health exams at clinic

Veterans have done their part to serve our country; now the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and community partners in Minnesota are working hard to serve them.

Hundreds were at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds in Falcon Heights, Minnesota, on Friday for a rapid claims clinic, a one-stop shop for veterans looking for help navigating the complicated claims process for disability.

The clinic had one-on-one appointments, offering real-time disability compensation and pension claims.

"If you have ever feared the process that may seem daunting, well, come here and let's have a warm conversation, and solve any concerns you might have and hopefully get you something resolved immediately, to include a claim you can file with us and get exams and all that other stuff done today," said Kyle Lee with the St. Paul VA Regional Benefit Office.

For veterans who need a physical exam to process a disability claim, those appointments can be completed on-site in a mobile medical unit.

"In here, we can do multiple visits. Like I said, gen med, we can do X-rays. We can EKG in here. We can draw blood if we need to," said Georgiana Martinez with Optum.

"Hey, it's not like it used to be. Now you can come in and get high-quality healthcare through the VA," said Dr. Troy Danis.

Community partners, hosting a mini job fair and offering housing, education and legal assistance, lined the hallways to make sure veterans' needs are met.

"Every veteran has a story," said Stephen Whitehead, CEO of Disabled American Veterans of Minnesota.

Along with the resources, the Disabled American Veterans exhibit comes at a time when veterans' stories risk being lost to time.

The century-spanning tribute honors the contributions of women, Minnesotans, and the 250 years of military history.

"Purchasing a service tag for memories so veterans themselves can purchase it for memories. A loved one can purchase it," said Whitehead.

More than 5,000 tribute tags stand as a single, physical testament to how many families carry a veteran's service with them. The tribute and help with resources are one way the VA and community partners honor veterans and their families.

"We want to be in the community. We want the veterans to know VA cares about them. We want to get them the benefits that they deserve," said Jessica Gillette.

The exhibit and rapid claims clinic are open again on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. inside the North End Event Center at the fairgrounds.