Kelvin Yeboah scores 2 penalties late in 2nd half and Minnesota escapes with 2-1 win over St. Louis

Kelvin Yeboah converted two penalties as the second half wound down, lifting Minnesota to a 2-1 victory over St. Louis on Saturday night.

Yeboah's first PK, in the 75th minute, came after Chris Durkin was shown the red card. Yeboah blasted a shot past Roman Bürki to the lower left zone.

With St. Louis down a man, Minnesota kept the pressure on and a foul by Jaziel Orozco set up Yeboah's second PK — a blast past Bürki to the middle right zone just before stoppage time. Yeboah has nine goals this season.

St. Louis' goal also came on a penalty, Eduard Löwen converting in the 36th minute.

ST. LOUIS, MO - JUL 26: Kelvin Yeboah (9) of Minnesota United fakes a shot before scoring on his second penalty shot of game during the MLS regular season match where St. Louis CITY SC hosted Minnesota United FC on Saturday July 26, 2025, at Energizer Park in St. Louis City, MO. Rick Ulreich/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Dayne St. Clair had three saves for Minnesota and Bürki stopped two shots.

Minnesota (12-5-8) ended a two-match winless streak and remains in third place in the Western Conference.

Löwen's penalty is the only score for St. Louis (9-11-4) in the last two matches.

Minnesota defeat St. Louis 3-0 earlier in the season and is 5-1-0 in the series between the two.

MLS is on a break Sunday through Aug. 8 for Leagues Cup matches.