Navarro scores 2 goals as St. Louis City beats Minnesota 4-2, extends unbeaten streak to 15

Rafael Navarro scored two goals for the second consecutive game to help St. Louis City beat Minnesota United 4-2 on Saturday night and extend its unbeaten streak to 15 games.

St. Louis (11-6-8) hasn't lost since a 2-0 defeat at Austin on May 3.

Minnesota (7-11-8) has lost three in a row and has just one win in its last 13, dating to a 3-2 win at Columbus on May 2.

Navarro, who was acquired from Colorado on Sept. 2, also had two goals Wednesday in his first start for St. Louis, a 2-2 tie with Portland.

Kyle Duncan was shown his second yellow card in the 80th minute and Minnesota played a man down the rest of the way.

Carlo Holse added a goal and an assist and Daniel Edelman also scored a goal for St. Louis. Roman Bürki had one save.

Navarro outraced the defense to a long ball-ahead played by Holse and gently chipped a shot, from a few yards right of the spot, over the head of goalkeeper Drake Callender in the 38th minute and converted a penalty kick in the 57th to make it 4-1.

Tomás Chancalay outraced the defense to a ball-ahead played by Joaquín Pereyra in the 10th minute and Kelvin Yeboah converted from the penalty spot in the 61st for Minnesota.

Edelman slammed home the rebound of a shot by Holse in the 19th minute and Holse fired a first-touch shot from the right side of the area inside the back post to give St. Louis a 2-1 lead in the 22nd.

Holse, a 27-year-old midfielder acquired July 28 from Samsunspor of the Turkish Süper Lig, has four goal contributions (two goals, two assists) in the last four games.