Rapids stage comeback to tie Minnesota United 3-3

Kévin Cabral scored two goals for Colorado, including the equalizer in the 71st minute, and the Rapids rallied from two goals down to earn a 3-3 draw, offsetting a two-goal effort from Minnesota United's Sang-Bin Jeong on Saturday night.

Minnesota United (7-2-4) has used a 4-0-2 run to climb into second place in the Western Conference, four points behind front-running Real Salt Lake.

Jeong staked Minnesota United to a 1-0 lead in the 8th minute with an assist from Robin Lod.

Cabral pulled Colorado (6-5-4) even when he took passes from Omir Fernández and Rafael Navarro and scored in the 18th minute.

Sang Bin Jeong Eric Gay / AP

Minnesota United took a 3-1 lead into halftime after Tani Oluwaseyi scored unassisted in the 24th minute and then helped set up Seong's second goal in the 33rd minute. Kerwin Arriaga also notched an assist on Seong's third goal of the season. Seong scored his first goal of the campaign and the fourth of his two-year career last week in a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over the Portland Timbers. Oluwaseyi's netter was his sixth this season.

Navarro took a pass from Djordje Mihailovic and found the net for the ninth time this season, pulling the Rapids within a goal in the 62nd minute.

Cole Bassett and defender Moïse Bombito notched assists on the equalizer by Cabral, who has three goals on the season.

Dayne St. Claire totaled six saves for Minnesota United. Zack Steffen stopped three shots for the Rapids.

Colorado blew 2-0 and 3-2 leads in a 5-3 loss at home to Real Salt Lake last weekend.

The Rapids lead the all-time series 7-6-3 with a 5-1-3 record at home.

Minnesota United stays on the road to play Los Angeles FC. The Rapids travel to play the Houston Dynamo on Wednesday.