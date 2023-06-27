Minnesota United adds striker Teemu Pukki as designated player for scoring boost

Minnesota United signed Finnish and former Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki to a designated player contract on Tuesday, the latest move by the MLS club in search of a scoring boost.

The deal is for two years, with a club option to extend it for six more months through Dec. 2025. Pukki will occupy an international roster spot for the Loons, who are in 12th place in the Western Conference at 5-7-6 with just 17 goals in 18 games.

The 33-year-old Pukki had 88 goals and 29 assists in 210 matches over five seasons with Norwich City, with two of those seasons in the English Premier League. Pukki is the all-time leading scorer in international competition for Finland with 38 goals in 112 appearances since his debut in 2009.

"The fact is, he scores goals and I know that if we continue to create the opportunities we have this season he will no doubt be successful in this league," Minnesota coach Adrian Heath said. "We are delighted to get him here and get him integrated with the group."

The MLS transfer window officially opens on July 5. The league's designated player rule allows each club up to three players who can exceed the salary cap. Minnesota's other designated players are midfielder Emanuel Reynoso and forward Ménder García.