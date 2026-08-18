Field of Dreams game with Twins, Phillies averages 1.6M Netflix viewers

MLB's first game at the Field of Dreams movie site in four years in Dyersville, Iowa, averaged 1.66 million viewers on Netflix on Thursday night, according to Nielsen.

The Philadelphia Phillies beat the Minnesota Twins 7-1 on two home runs by Kyle Schwarber.

This was the first year that Netflix has carried one of MLB's special event games. According to Nielsen, the average median age was 46, the youngest for an MLB special event game.

The Minnesota Twins and the Philadelphia Phillies take the field prior to a game at Field of Dreams on August 13, 2026 in Dyersville, Iowa. Emilee Chinn / Getty Images

The first MLB game at the Field of Dreams site in 2021 between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox averaged 5.91 million on Fox while the Chicago Cubs-Cincinnati Reds matchup in 2022 averaged 3.10 million.

Last year's Speedway Classic in Bristol, Tennessee, between the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds averaged 1.6 million viewers on Fox. The game started on a Saturday night but went to Sunday due to rain.

The 2024 game at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama, between the San Francisco Giants and St. Louis Cardinals averaged 2.5 million on Fox.