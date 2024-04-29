Minnesota trooper Ryan Londregan, accused of murdering Ricky Cobb II, set to appear in court Monday

Minnesota state trooper Ryan Londregan set to appear in court

Minnesota state trooper Ryan Londregan set to appear in court

Minnesota state trooper Ryan Londregan set to appear in court

MINNEAPOLIS — Attorneys for a Minnesota state trooper accused of murder will try to get the charges dismissed in court Monday.

Trooper Ryan Londregan is expected in court at 9 a.m.

Hennepin County's lead prosecutor on this case is not expected to be in the courtroom as multiple sources have confirmed Joshua Larson has stepped away from the role.

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office has chosen not to confirm or deny on its own, but said in a statement it was "assembling a new prosecution team" to handle what is an "extraordinarily resource intensive case."

The end of April marks nine months since Londregan shot and killed Ricky Cobb II during a traffic stop on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis. His attorneys have maintained that it was self-defense and they're hoping the judge will see that, too.

County Attorney Mary Moriarty requested authority from the Hennepin County Board of Commissioners to bring in outside legal counsel. That move is sparking criticism.

Legal experts say that's a rare move, especially for Hennepin County, since it's the largest public law office in Minnesota, with more than 200 attorneys on staff.

The move drew a response from Gov. Tim Walz, who says he has been watching the case closely and hasn't "shut the door" on reassigning it away from the county attorney's office.

Walz also faces pressure from the largest police association in Minnesota to hand over the case to the attorney general.

The Attorney General's Office responded, saying the civil case filed by Cobb's family against Londgregan and another trooper could pose a conflict of interest.

If Hennepin County does bring in outside counsel, it could cost taxpayers millions of dollars.