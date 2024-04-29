Watch CBS News
Crime

Minnesota trooper Ryan Londregan, accused of murdering Ricky Cobb II, set to appear in court Monday

By Pauleen Le

/ CBS Minnesota

Minnesota state trooper Ryan Londregan set to appear in court
Minnesota state trooper Ryan Londregan set to appear in court 02:50

MINNEAPOLIS — Attorneys for a Minnesota state trooper accused of murder will try to get the charges dismissed in court Monday.

Trooper Ryan Londregan is expected in court at 9 a.m.

Hennepin County's lead prosecutor on this case is not expected to be in the courtroom as multiple sources have confirmed Joshua Larson has stepped away from the role.

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office has chosen not to confirm or deny on its own, but said in a statement it was "assembling a new prosecution team" to handle what is an "extraordinarily resource intensive case."

The end of April marks nine months since Londregan shot and killed Ricky Cobb II during a traffic stop on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis. His attorneys have maintained that it was self-defense and they're hoping the judge will see that, too. 

County Attorney Mary Moriarty requested authority from the Hennepin County Board of Commissioners to bring in outside legal counsel. That move is sparking criticism. 

Legal experts say that's a rare move, especially for Hennepin County, since it's the largest public law office in Minnesota, with more than 200 attorneys on staff.

The move drew a response from Gov. Tim Walz, who says he has been watching the case closely and hasn't "shut the door" on reassigning it away from the county attorney's office. 

Walz also faces pressure from the largest police association in Minnesota to hand over the case to the attorney general. 

The Attorney General's Office responded, saying the civil case filed by Cobb's family against Londgregan and another trooper could pose a conflict of interest. 

If Hennepin County does bring in outside counsel, it could cost taxpayers millions of dollars. 

Pauleen Le
web-pauleen-le.jpg

Pauleen is a journalist with a passion for telling stories. Nothing makes her happier than talking to ordinary extraordinary people, and using beautiful pictures and solid writing to share their amazing stories with the world.

First published on April 29, 2024 / 6:59 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.