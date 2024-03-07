Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns has torn meniscus and will be out indefinitely, reports say

Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns out with torn meniscus, reports say

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Timberwolves will reportedly be without one of their superstar players for the indefinite future.

On Thursday, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that Karl-Anthony Towns suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee, which will sideline the 28-year-old indefinitely. ESPN also confirmed the injury, per sources.

It's unclear how much time Towns will miss.

The reported injury is a massive hit to a team that has seen a lot of success this season. The team has a 43-19 record and is the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

Towns has been averaging just over 22 points a game this season and has been named to the All-Star team four times. He scored 50 points in the All-Star game.

WCCO reached out to the team, which responded "we cannot confirm any reports at this time."

Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the Minnesota Timberwolves looks on against the Charlotte Hornets in the second quarter at Target Center on January 22, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. David Berding / Getty Images