Minnesota Timberwolves fans getting "goosebumps" after first-ever playoff sweep

MINNEAPOLIS — With the Minnesota Timberwolves winning their first playoff series in two decades, fan excitement is at an all-time high.

Not only did they advance to the second round on Sunday night, they got their first-ever playoff sweep. And fans are hoping there are more late nights ahead.

As they wait to learn who they'll take on in Round 2, there's plenty of optimism for just how far this team can go.

"It's been a huge difference. Every single week you can tell the impact if there's going to be a home game or not," said Logan Harala with Pro Image Sports.

And when there's a Wolves home game, Pro Image Sports at Mall of America takes notice. Jersey sales spiked during the regular season and are peaking in the playoffs. It's been a long time coming for Harala.

"The good, the bad and the ugly, and for it to finally start paying off it's been so fun to watch, it gives me goosebumps," he said.

That feeling is widespread. Winning in the playoffs equals fun, not just for the fans, but also for the Wolves marketing team at Target Center.

Wolves fan Kari Donnay WCCO

"One of the big sellers we had this year was our classic edition, we're still celebrating 35 years of Timberwolves basketball in a big way," said Mike Grahl, chief marketing officer for the Timberwolves and the Lynx.

Grahl said the fans will be encouraged to wave the white Howl Towels and wear white Wolves shirts to continue the playoff whiteout at Target Center.

"Fans have been incredible. Not only have they showed up, but they've shown out in a big, big way," he said. "We've brought that next-level atmosphere in terms of the whiteout effects."

And at noon on Monday, many were already preparing for Round 2 at the Timberwolves Store.

"I'm getting myself a new sweatshirt," said fan Kari Donnay.

"Not surprised they won the series but shocked that they swept them," said fan Kyle Haugen. "It felt pretty good last night."

It also felt pretty good overseas, too. Mitsu Ohno is a season ticket-holder who has been traveling from Japan to Minneapolis for decades to watch the Wolves. He's hoping to fly back for the next round.

"I'm hoping Wolves (go) to the NBA Finals," Ohno said. "It's not just about the winning, it's just the culture. I like the culture of Minnesota."

Single-game tickets for Round 2 will go on sale on Wednesday at 11 a.m.